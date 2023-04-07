iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,720 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,407,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT remained flat at $23.59 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,365,617 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

