J D Wetherspoon (JDW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J D Wetherspoon (LON: JDW):

4/6/2023 – J D Wetherspoon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.69) price target on the stock.

3/27/2023 – J D Wetherspoon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 640 ($7.95) price target on the stock.

3/24/2023 – J D Wetherspoon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/17/2023 – J D Wetherspoon had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 475 ($5.90) price target on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

JDW stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 710.50 ($8.82). 493,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,618. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 571.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 496.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £914.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,340.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 388.40 ($4.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 796.50 ($9.89).

Insider Activity at J D Wetherspoon

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin acquired 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £11,882,000 ($14,756,582.22). Insiders have bought 2,600,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,229,844 over the last three months. 28.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.