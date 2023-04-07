Jack R. Lazar Sells 5,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOX Price Performance

BOX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.20, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of BOX

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.