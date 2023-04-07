Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Jacob Forward ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

Get Jacob Forward ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jacob Forward ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.07% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Jacob Forward ETF Company Profile

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacob Forward ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacob Forward ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.