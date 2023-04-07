Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Janel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services.

