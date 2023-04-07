JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €19.97 ($21.71) and last traded at €19.59 ($21.29). Approximately 135,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.28 ($20.96).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.80 ($17.17) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.83) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.89) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.80) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th.

JCDecaux Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.62.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

