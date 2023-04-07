JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Trading Down 5.6%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

