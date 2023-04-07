Jefferies Financial Group Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $28.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

