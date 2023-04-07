Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,435 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.41) to GBX 5,790 ($71.91) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. 1,805,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,080. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.