Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,918. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

