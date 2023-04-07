Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,840 shares of company stock worth $15,961,460. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.81. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

