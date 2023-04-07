Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,504.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

JD.com stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 7,171,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,231,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

