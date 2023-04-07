Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,406 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.26) to GBX 2,900 ($36.02) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,510 ($31.17) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.32) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.