Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $157.76. The company had a trading volume of 679,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

