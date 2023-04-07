Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.53.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.