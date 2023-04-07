Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.20. 1,989,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.97. The stock has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

