Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.