Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $109,316.55 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $147,170.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.4 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,731,000 after purchasing an additional 468,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,876,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 271,467 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 441,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

