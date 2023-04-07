Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

