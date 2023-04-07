Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $7.78 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after acquiring an additional 820,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PNC opened at $121.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.47. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

