Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $198.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

