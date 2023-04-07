Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 490,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $21,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 429,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,742,000. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

