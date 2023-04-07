Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 2,085 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,130 shares of company stock worth $22,363,029. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $130.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

