Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after buying an additional 1,521,865 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

EPD opened at $26.38 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

