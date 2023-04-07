Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 150 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $254.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

