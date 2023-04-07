Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 3,882 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,595,000 after purchasing an additional 957,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,391,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

