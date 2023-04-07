Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 6,217 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

