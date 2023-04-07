John Bicket Sells 83,894 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,653,550.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,075.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $905,678.70.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $165,786.45.

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $718,498.68.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $228,373.86.

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,391.65.

Samsara Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,835. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara



Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.



