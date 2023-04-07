John R. Crockett III Sells 5,500 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PPL

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

