JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 875

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.18) to GBX 875 ($10.87) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DRXGF. Liberum Capital began coverage on Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 625 ($7.76) to GBX 700 ($8.69) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.42) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGF opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

