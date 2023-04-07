JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.34. 3,266,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

