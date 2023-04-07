JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $134.80

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.80 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.59). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 128.75 ($1.60), with a volume of 1,167,041 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.48. The firm has a market cap of £379.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1,842.86.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s payout ratio is -7,142.86%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Elisabeth Scott bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($11,997.02). Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.