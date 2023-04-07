JUNO (JUNO) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $66.66 million and $233,946.57 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 71,681,186 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

