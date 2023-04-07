Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Trading Down 0.6%

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 7,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Karat Packaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $270.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Karat Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Karat Packaging by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 558,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 439,575 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.