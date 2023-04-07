Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Trading Down 0.6%

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 7,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Karat Packaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $270.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.