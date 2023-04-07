Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Shares Down 0.3%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 8,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business and World Business Group, Muang Thai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high-net-worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

