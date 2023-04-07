Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $70.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Banner stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.93. 142,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.23 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Banner by 350.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

