Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Price Target to $49.00

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $40.24. 11,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,292. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $52,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade purchased 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at $119,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

