Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $26.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNOB. Stephens cut their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 168,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $680.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.12. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 32.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,572.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,663.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,572.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,663.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

