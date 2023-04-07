Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target to $13.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMNB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 109,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,200. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $449.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Insider Activity at Farmers National Banc

In related news, EVP Timothy Carney acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,460.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Carney acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,206 shares of company stock worth $260,929 over the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

See Also

