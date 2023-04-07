Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Price Target to $43.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PGC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 45,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro acquired 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $99,810.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,810.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Featured Stories

