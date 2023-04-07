Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target to $48.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.94. 241,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,453. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.