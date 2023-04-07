Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Price Target to $10.00

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ BLFY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 147,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,318. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.12 million, a PE ratio of 107.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Robert Rowe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 66,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

