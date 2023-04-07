Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Price Target to $32.00

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s previous close.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group downgraded First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

First Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

FBMS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. 102,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,977. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,705,000 after acquiring an additional 428,546 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,526,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 564.0% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 375,765 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,987,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 201,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

