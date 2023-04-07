Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target to $12.00

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hope Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 986,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp
In related news, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,694,000 after acquiring an additional 706,545 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 345,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,687,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.
