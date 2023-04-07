Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Price Target to $12.00

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 986,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,694,000 after acquiring an additional 706,545 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 345,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,687,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

