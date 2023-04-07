Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $90.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 391,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in SouthState by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SouthState by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,056,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.