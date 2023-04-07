Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Target Price to $24.00

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCNE remained flat at $17.86 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,514. The firm has a market cap of $377.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 1,372 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,138.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,335 shares of company stock valued at $95,275. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 58.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.