Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Target Price to $58.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFIN. Stephens dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Triumph Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.80.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 2,421 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.78 per share, for a total transaction of $132,622.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,967.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.