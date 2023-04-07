Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Target Price to $58.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFIN. Stephens dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Triumph Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.80.
Triumph Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial
In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 2,421 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.78 per share, for a total transaction of $132,622.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,967.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Triumph Financial Company Profile
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
