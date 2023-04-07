Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price to $60.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 94.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE WAL traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,654,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,442,628. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

