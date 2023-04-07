Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.
Kenon Price Performance
KEN opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Kenon has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.43.
Kenon Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $2.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 11.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kenon (KEN)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.