Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Kenon Price Performance

KEN opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Kenon has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $2.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 11.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

About Kenon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Kenon by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

