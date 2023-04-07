KILT Protocol (KILT) 1-Day Volume Tops $53,941.44

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001351 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $44,260,636,979,858.00 billion and $53,941.44 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

KILT Protocol Token Trading

